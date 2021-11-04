Janesville, WI - Patrick F. Ryder, age 90, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Janesville on April 1, 1931; the son of Frank and Ethel (Cady) Ryder. Patrick honorably served in the United States Army National Guard and married Shirley (Dvorak) Ryder in Illinois on May 17, 1958. He worked as a welder for Janesville Automotive Transport. In his free time, Patrick enjoyed photography, model airplanes, and flagging for the Sports Car Club of America.
He is survived by his sons: Jim (Kim) Ryder of Machesney Park, IL and Patrick D. (Sondra Klipp) Ryder, Jr. of Janesville; and brothers: Joseph Ryder and Michael Ryder.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Shirley on June 21, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Urn Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Ryder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.