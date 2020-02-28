March 17, 1958 - January 10, 2020

Sullivan, WI -- Patrick Allen Berg, 61, of Sullivan, found peace Friday, January 10, 2020, after fighting a returning battle with cancer, complicated by pneumonia and influenza, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Mae (Wollenhaup) and Robert R. Berg, Sr. on March 17, 1958. Pat graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1976, and later obtained his CDL, pursuing a lifelong career of truck driving. His last place of work was Black Horse Carriers, where he worked for 14 years. Pat was known for a lot of things, always learning a new talent, it seemed. When he wasn't working, you could bet you'd find him out in the garage, tinkering on a car, starting a new project, and jamming out to his favorite rock music. He was much loved and will be missed very much by all of those lives he touched.

Pat is survived by one and only child, Autumn Lynn Berg of Sullivan; his girlfriend, Mary Clark of Janesville; his mother, Mae Berg of Janesville; siblings: Linda Ferguson of Janesville, Larry (Peggy Edwsards) Berg of San Diego, CA, Penny (Randy) Erickson of Monroe, Sandy (Steve) Schmidt of Janesville; and all his wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father, Robert R. Berg, Sr.; and his oldest brother, Robert R. Berg, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, on Sunday, March 1. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with service at 2 p.m., Richard Lehmann officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Mukwonago, WI.