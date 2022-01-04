Janesville, WI - Patricia "Tricia" A. Steckelmann, age 65, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville after a battle with glioblastoma. She was born in Janesville on September 7, 1956; the daughter of Harry and Nira (Richard) Thompson. Tricia graduated from Janesville Parker High School. She went on to become an ER nurse and after 20 years went back to UW-Madison PA school and became a physician assistant. Tricia was an expert traveler who loved traveling the world and being outdoors. She enjoyed planning vacations and always knew where to find the best deals and travel accommodations. Tricia had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time cooking, baking and sewing. Above all, Tricia will be remembered for her kind, gentle spirit and her perseverance.
Tricia is survived by her husband, William Steckelmann; 3 children: Aaron Leeder, Daniel (Briana) Leeder, and Brent Leeder; 2 stepchildren, Drew Steckelmann and Christie Waggoner; 3 grandchildren: Brianna, Delaney, and Logan Leeder; step-grandchildren: Lukas Kress, Graham, Landon and Bryant Waggoner; siblings: Lorraine (Terry) Halverson, Joyce (Ray Huntoon) Hill, and Judy Shumway; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Michael Hill and Dale Shumway; and father of her children, Timothy Leeder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mount Olivet. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
