October 10, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Patricia A. Schmetter 84 of Elkhorn, WI died on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Ridgestone Gardens of Elkhorn, WI. Patricia was born on May 28, 1936, daughter of the late Francis and Rita (Kennedy) Bell. She married Dr. Roger Louis Schmetter on October 15, 1960. He has since past in 1985. Patricia worked at many different places in her younger years, where for a time she was a dental hygienist for her husband and also a bookkeeper. She was an amateur Interior Designer, and was skilled with the ability of taking on home projects, such as drywalling her entire garage by herself. She also took joy in participating for many years with the Lakeland Players. Patricia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Eric (Michelle) Schmetter of Elkhorn, WI, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and step mother, Frances.
A Private Memorial Service will take place to honor Patricia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to a charity of your choice. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting the family. Online guest registry can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.