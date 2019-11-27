Patricia Saunders

July 17, 1936 - November 25, 2019

Albion, WI -- Patricia (Severson) Saunders, 83, of Cumberland, formerly of Albion, passed away Monday morning Nov. 25, 2019, at Cumberland Care & Rehab in Cumberland, Wisconsin. Pat was born on July 17, 1936 in Madison, Wisconsin, the fourth child of Arthur and Lillian (Johnson) Severson. Pat graduated from Edgerton High School and attended Rockford Business College. She married Lee Saunders on New Year's Eve 1955 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. The newlywed couple moved to California where Lee was stationed in the Army. They returned to the Edgerton area to raise their growing family. Pat was active in the hospital auxiliary, being part of the group which started the Volunteer program. After raising her children Pat devoted much time to spending with her grandchildren. Pat was always ready for a game of cards and enjoyed a weekly card club with close friends. In the summers she and Lee traveled to parades around the state with the Zor Shrine mini car unit. Pat was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Pat is survived her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Carothers and Gwen (Kim) Sandley; one granddaughter, Brooke (Corey) Hareid; and two grandsons, Gerred (Dana) Carothers, and Matt (Gabrielle) Carothers; along with four step granddaughters; three great granddaughters; two great grandsons; and six step great grandchildren. Pat is further survived by her brother, LaVerne Severson. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee; son, Ron; parents, Arthur and Lillian Severson; and sisters, Eileen Sargent and Joan Stevens.

A visitation will be held Friday Nov. 29th, 2019 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton from 10:00 AM CST, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Jerry Pribbenow will preside and burial will be in Hauge Cemetery, Deerfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting or visiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

Pat's family wishes to thank the staff of Cumberland Care & Rehab and St. Croix Hospice for such personal, compassionate care. Your time, dedication, and sharing of moments is deeply appreciated.