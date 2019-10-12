June 2, 1952 - October 10, 2019

West Bend, WI -- Patricia S. "Patti" Gonring (nee Reinardy), 67, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2019, following a 10 year battle with cancer which she faced with courage, class and grace. She was born in Janesville on June 2, 1952, the only daughter of Dr. Everett and Vinida Reinardy (nee Filter). She attended Janesville Craig High School, Caroline Academy, and St. Norbert College where she met her husband of 48 years, the Hon. Andrew T. Gonring. Those who knew Patti recognized her as one of the earth's truly nice persons who lived her life pursuant to the principle that one should treat others as you would want to be treated yourself. She was a talented musician and a former member of the River City Irregulars. She was proud of the many years she spent as a crossing guard for the City of West Bend and the many children she developed a relationship with over those years. She was equally proud of her children and her even-dozen grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; four children: Benjamin (Wendy) Gonring of Madison, Amanda (Frank) Palmstein of West Bend, Katherine (Luke) Deppert of West Bend, and Nicholas (Kelsey) Gonring of Grand Rapids, Michigan; twelve grandchildren: Jacob, Zachary, Noah, Seth and Millie Gonring, Brooke, Adam, Kennedy, Gabe, Layla, Riley and Eli Deppert; a brother, David (Gina) Reinardy of DePere; a brother-in-law, Michael (Robin) Gonring of Milwaukee; and three sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Allen of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Amy Fotsch of Elm Grove, and Meg (Steve) Hopp of Akron, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother and father in law, Michael and Patricia Gonring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Church in West Bend on Thursday, October 17, at 6 p.m. with visitation at the church from 4 p.m. until the beginning of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Holy Angels School Trust Fund or American Cancer Society are appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Bradley and his oncological staff for their many years of inspired care along with the staff of Horizon Home Hospice for their respectful treatment in Patti's final weeks.