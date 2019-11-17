Patricia "Patty" Ruchti

August 25, 1942 - November 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Lynn "Patty" Ruchti, age 77, of Janesville, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born in Fond du Lac, WI, on August 25, 1942, the daughter of the late Clayton E. and Myrtle C (Kolpin) Kintzler. Patricia graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, and later from UW-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Education degree. She married Carlton Roehrdanz, and together they had two children. She later married Floyd E. "Gene" Ruchti on October 6, 1991. Patty was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church, and worked at Janesville Psychiatric Clinic as an office manager. In her early years, she traveled and worked in Germany. When she returned, she worked as a librarian at Marquette University. She also volunteered as a Scout leader, when her children were younger. While living in Fond du Lac, Patty was a charter member of Memorial Baptist Church, and active with Sunday School, as well as being the church pianist and flower chairwoman. She enjoyed playing musical instruments, playing the Dulcimer in the senior group, drums and Irish whistle. Her favorite time was when her family would get together, singing and playing as a "family band," and playing the old player piano.

She is survived by her two sons, Andrew Roehrdanz, of Little Rock, AR, and Daniel (Tracy) Roehrdanz, of Cudahy, WI; her beloved granddaughters: Ashley Roehrdanz, Alexis Roehrdanz, and Brittany Bouchard; and her beloved boyfriend, Ken Woodham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Ave., with Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. Interment will be Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Memorials may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church.

