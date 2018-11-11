Patricia "Patty" Dubats

June 28, 1950 - October 26, 2018

Milton, WI -- Patricia "Patty" Dubats, 68, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Patty was born on June 28, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI, to Harold and Doris (LaGraves) Kraus. Patty was a Senior Stenographer with Wisconsin Bell, then office manager for Milton Family Dentistry. But her favorite "career" by far was to be able to stay home and raise her son, Jack. Patty was an adventuresome girl. She enjoyed hang-gliding, motorcycling and sky-diving. She was a friend to all the world. She deeply appreciated her friends, and spent hours posting fun items, messages, and responses on Facebook.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Joseph Dubats; and her son, John William (Jack) Dubats; many extended family and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 17, at The Gathering Place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

