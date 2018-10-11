February 13, 1961 - October 7, 2018
Beloit, WI -- It is with tremendous grief in our hearts that we announce the passing of my bonus Mom, Patricia (Patti) Mannheimer (Mackay), after a very long hard battle with Huntington's Disease. She was born February 13, 1961, and passed away on October 7, 2018 at the young age of 57. Patti loved her family, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan!
Patti is lovingly survived by her husband of 24 years, my dad, Mike Mannheimer; father, Chester Fluger; bonus daughter, Jackie (Warren ) Schoenborn, and her children Cassandra and Michael; and her daughter, Julie Mackay, and her daughter Corinne. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Dennis) Scott; her brother, Roger (Rhonda) Gates; and her sister, Tammy Wines. She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty; an infant daughter, Susie; her brother, Eugene Gates; and sweet nephew, Donavan Scott.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hanson's Bar, 1012 Happy Hollow Rd., in Janesville, WI on Saturday, October 13th at 2 p.m., where a buffet lunch will be served. All Faiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse