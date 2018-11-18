Patricia "Patti" Kania

September 5, 1952 - November 6, 2018
Colorado Springs, CO -- Patricia Aline (Stritof) Kania, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at a Colorado Springs Hospital following a long illness. She was a homemaker, loving wife and aunt. Patti was born on September 5, 1952 in Edgerton, WI, to the late Andrew and Cora Belle (Hastings) Stritof. She was a 1970 graduate of Brodhead High School in Brodhead, WI. She married David A. Kania on August 2, 1998 in Milton, WI. Patti worked in retail sales, and enjoyed horsemanship, rodeo, motorcycling and needlework. She will be best remembered for her Christmas cookies and birthday cakes. Each Christmas, she baked more than 150 dozen cookies, and gave them all away.
Patti is survived by her husband, Dave of Colorado Springs; her nephews, Ed (Ikuko) Lubow, Wesley (Anna Marie) Lubow, David Klinger; and her niece, Gabrielle Klinger.
Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services, www.tsfs.com
