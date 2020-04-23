Patricia "Pat" Dettman

June 21, 1928 - April 21, 2020
Wonewoc, WI -- Patricia J. "Pat" Dettman, age 91, of Wonewoc, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born on June 21, 1928 to Frank and Jenniebelle (Ott) Hagen in the Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, WI. Patricia was united in marriage on August 12, 1947 to Von Dettman, her high school sweetheart, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They operated the Dairy bar in Wonewoc. Early in her marriage, she worked at Ray-O-Vac, and, later, 16 years at the swimming pool in Wonewoc. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1998.
Together they had two sons who survive her, Wayne (Lou Ann) Dettman of Janesville and Warren (Diane) Dettman of Prescott, AZ; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melissa) Dettman and Stefanie Dettman; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Levi. Also survived by a special niece and nephew, Sally and Lloyd Byington; and special friends, Polly and John Benish. In addition to her husband, Von "Jake" Dettman; she was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Joyce Denman.
A Graveside Service and interment will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com