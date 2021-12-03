Patricia "Pat" Churchill

November 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Patricia "Pat" Arlene (Schmidt) Churchill passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Pat was born in Sturtevant, Wisconsin on December 6, the daughter of Howard and Isabelle Schmidt. Growing up she developed a strong sense of family which she carried with her as she married the love of her life, Roger Churchill on April 26, 1952, and started their family. She spent her life loving her family and creating traditions that would carry on for generations. Between driving around looking at Christmas lights, playing poker after her infamous family dinners, and traveling to Florida to spend summers in the sunshine at SeaWorld, she was the epitome of the maternal matriarch bringing her family together.
Her obsession with Elvis created a love affair of music in her children/grandchildren and her joy of penny slots at Ho Chunk Casino inspired many fun filled casino trips with her family. Pat's love of creative expression through sewing and crocheting and her appreciation of quiet activities of word searches and puzzles were some of the many beautiful hobbies that she spent time teaching and sharing with her family.
In her later years, she enjoyed spending the afternoons watching Harry Potter movies (and experiencing it in real life at Universal Orlando), snuggling her fur babies, and sharing stories of her lifetime of memories with her newfound friend and part-time caregiver, Ann Hornik.
Pat is survived by three of her children: Linda (JR) Wilson, Jody Ripley, and Brett (Shelley) Churchill; son-in-law, Charles Stanfley; seven grandchildren: Audra Stanfley, Emilee (Ben) Picard, Courtney Ripley, Aaron (Dana) Ripley, Blake Ripley, Nathen (Becky) Churchill, and Kristen (Thomas) Howe; 13 great-grandchildren: Marcos Miguel-Lopez, Yolanda Palomino, Jayden Palomino, Jestiney Palomino, Tyra Ripley, Trey Ripley, Taya Ripley, Gracelynn Ripley, Isabelle Churchill-Ferris, Chance Churchill, Nicholas Churchill, Austin Howe, and Gavin Howe; two great-great-grandchildren, Mila Miguel-Lopez, and Kahmari White. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Stanfley; and son-in-law, Donald "Beef" Ripley; and brother, Howard Jr. "Porkey" Schmidt.
Pat's Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Bushwood/Hackbarth Hill Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, or St. Judes Children Hospital in Pat's name.