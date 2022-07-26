Patricia "Pat" Alderman

October 16, 1942 - July 20, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Patricia "Pat" Alderman, of Edgerton, WL passed on to Heaven on July 20, 2022 after a brief bout with lung cancer. Pat was born on October 16, 1942 to Eugene Wellnitz and Ruth Sperry. She spent most of her teenage years working at the Root Beer Stand that her parents owned in Milton, WI, which was next door to the house they grew up in. In her earlier years, she played Softball for the Red Baron team that was ironically coached by Shorty, her future husband. She loved to play bingo and travel to various casinos She also bowled for many bowling establishments in the area for nearly 60 years and traveled to many National's tournaments throughout the country.

