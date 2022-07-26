Edgerton, WI - Patricia "Pat" Alderman, of Edgerton, WL passed on to Heaven on July 20, 2022 after a brief bout with lung cancer. Pat was born on October 16, 1942 to Eugene Wellnitz and Ruth Sperry. She spent most of her teenage years working at the Root Beer Stand that her parents owned in Milton, WI, which was next door to the house they grew up in. In her earlier years, she played Softball for the Red Baron team that was ironically coached by Shorty, her future husband. She loved to play bingo and travel to various casinos She also bowled for many bowling establishments in the area for nearly 60 years and traveled to many National's tournaments throughout the country.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alvin "Shorty" Alderman, They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on September 24" of this year. She is also survived by her four children: Rodney, Anita, Shannon and Tina (Doug Turben); two grandchildren, Jamie Alderman and Ahren Teubert; three brothers; Eugene "Butch" Wellnitz Jr. (Susie), Robert "Bobby" Wellnitz (Loni), both of Las Vegas, Gerald "Jerry" Wellnitz (Wyn) of the Quad Cities; and sister-In-Law, Vivian Flitsch of Edgerton. She was also survived by many nieces; nephews; and many lifelong friends, including Lin Lund and Erlette "Lette" Mazur, both of Edgerton.
In lieu of a service, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Albion Park Pavilion at 2:00.
