March 17, 1934 - November 2, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Mae Schroeder, age 84, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born March 17, 1934, the daughter of the late Aaron G. and Dorothy M. (Sauerberg) Armstrong. Patricia was married to Kenneth Schroeder. She was an avid reader, and was a member of a book club. Patricia enjoyed reading cookbooks, and treating her family to her delicious cooking.

Patricia is survived by her three sisters: Dorothy (Gale) Simes of Elkhorn, WI, Sarah Watcher of Marshall, WI, and Roberta Edwardson of Milton, WI; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and two brother-in-laws, Don Wachter and Don Edwardson.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

