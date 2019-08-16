December 8, 1938 - August 8, 2019

Formerly of Edgerton, WI -- Patricia M. Nendze, 80, passed away August 8, 2019 in Madison, at Capitol Lakes Nursing Home. She was born December 8, 1938 in Hillsboro, WI, to Fay and Mary (Goodman) Grimshaw, and grew up in Kendall, WI. Patricia worked as a waitress at The Red Apple in Edgerton.

Her hobbies were gardening, antiquing, and playing euchre.

She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Burns of Milton, WI, Pamela Kruckenberg of Roanoke, IN, Lori Leek, of Edgerton, WI, and Margie Fessenden of Tomah, WI; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Wildes of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Neil Wildes; and son, Nick Lueck.

There will be a celebration of life in Sunday, October 6 at

1 p.m. at 15046 Hercules Rd., Tomah, WI.