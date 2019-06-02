December 27, 1947 - May 28,2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia M. Missbach, age 71, of Orfordville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born December 27, 1947 in Chicago, IL. The daughter of the late Patrick & Marie K. (Egan) Karr. She attended schools in Chicago. On April 17, 1971, she married Melvin E. Missbach in Chicago. Pat worked as a Real Estate Agent, for many years in the Chicago Metro area, specializing in new home sales for several construction firms. After retiring, she and Mel moved to Edgerton, and most recently, to Orfordville. She enjoyed walking, tending to her flower gardens, reading, and her 4-legged friends, who were her constant companions, during her illness. She enjoyed meeting new friends, through the Krazy Quilters, and later with the Knitting Friends, in Janesville. Her greatest love, was her family, as they meant the world to her!

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mel; her 2 children, Michael Missbach, of Ingleside, IL, and Melissa (Peter) Distel, of Aurora, IL; her 3 brothers: Arthur Karr, Michael (Nancy) Karr, and Thomas (Leslie) Karr; her brother-in-law, Bob (Colleen) Missbach; and by nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Karr and Marie Shamroski, and her stepfather, George Shamroski.

At Pat's request, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name would be appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548, or to the Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit St., Orfordville, WI 53576.

