Janesville, WI - Patricia M. Marko, age 86, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born in La Prairie, WI on March 17, 1936; the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Liptow) Wiskie. She married Wayne Marko on May 8, 1954. Patricia worked for Parker Pen during her younger years. She was so excited the day that she was hired that she drove her 1953 Chevy to her parents' house on a hill on Wheeler St. and left it in gear. It was a good thing that she had a new job, the car rolled down the hill hitting a utility pole. She later left that job to raise her young family. When the children were school age she took a job with Prent Co. She worked there for 25 years while combining some of that time with work at SSI. From the exciting day that she first found employment, until well beyond her retirement, Patricia kept a strong work ethic.
Patricia is survived by her husband, of nearly 68 yrs., Wayne Marko; children: Michael (Mary) Marko, Gregory (Cathy) Marko, Randal Marko and Kristinn (Terence) McSweeny; grandchildren: Jeremie Marko, Jonathan (Jenny) Marko, Justin (Danielle) Marko, Trenton (Tauna) Marko, Kora (Zach) Christensen, Ian McSweeny, Riley (Alison) McSweeny and Cameron McSweeny; 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Carol (Bob) Schwengels, Theresa Robinson, Mary ( Bill) Hirst and Janice (Curt) Fry; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Marko; grandson, Teage Marko; and great grandson, Treston Marko, daughter in law, Lisa Marko.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice team; Amy, Jessica, Rod and Gaby. A heartfelt hug to Lori, Evei, Denise and Mary of Oak Park Place. The care that you gave made a difference for Pat and her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will immediately follow to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
