Patricia Lynne Rasmussen

February 2, 1939 - June 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Patricia (Pat) Lynne Rasmussen of Janesville, WI, died June 28, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison at the age of 82. She was born in Flint, MI, on February 2, 1939, the eldest child of Howard and Marjorie Hawkins. Pat grew up in Flint and then studied dental hygiene at Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago. It was there in Chicago that she met the love of her life, Ronald R. Rasmussen, on a blind date at the Blue Note. They were married on March 28, 1959.
Pat enjoyed serving in her church and community, watching Milwaukee Brewers' baseball games, and getting lost in a good book. She worked for Dr. John Brewer, DDS for over 30 years. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Janesville and the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Phoenix Chapters #215 and #69. During her 30 years with the OES, Pat held multiple leadership positions, culminating in her role as Worthy Grand Matron of Wisconsin in 1998-1999 during which she raised money for the OES Heart Fund.
But above all, Pat treasured her family. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Pat demonstrated her love daily with her words, deeds, and time. She was actively involved in her family's lives and activities, spending many hours volunteering as a girl scout leader for her daughters, camping throughout Wisconsin, traveling with her family, and attending countless graduations and special events. She was also a talented cook and always made it a point to prepare her children's and grandchildren's favorite meals and desserts during visits. Her home was a happy place, and she made everyone feel safe, welcome, and important. Her shining life and love will continue to guide her family.
Pat is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Rasmussen; children, Katherine White, Cheryl (Randall) Riley, Ronald P. (Leann) Rasmussen, and Michael (Penny) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Zakk (Jacqueline Yarbrough) White, Emily (Deke) Jones, Alexander White, Jessica Riley, Rachel (Brian Gump) Riley, Sarah (Joseph) Schoolman, Michelle Riley, Krystal Rasmussen, Samantha (Jeff) Wilhalme, Katelyn (Austin) Quartullo, and Megan Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, McKynslee White, Laiken Jones, Owen Wilhalme, and Jack Wilhalme; sister, Gail (Robert) Hinman; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Hawkins. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, H. Craig Hawkins.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3414 Woodhall Drive, Janesville. OES services will be held at 11 a.m., and immediately thereafter, Rev. Tom DeWitt and Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate a memorial service. Memorials may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Heart Fund. The Rasmussen family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME