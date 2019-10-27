May 20, 1954 - October 22, 2019

Louisville, CO -- Patricia Lynn Waukau was called home on the evening of October 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her dearly. She Waukau was born in Janesville, WI on May 20, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Helen Schumacher. She was the second-oldest of eight children and the oldest daughter. It was always commented that while her mom and dad raised Tom, Sue, John, Jim, Theresa, Joe, and Sarah, Pat is the one that kept everybody in line. This included more than one "voluntary" home-school session for the kids during the summer using leftover materials she requested from her teachers. But Pat wasn't all work and no play. She was a remarkable athlete, loved music, and made fast friends wherever she went with unparalleled devotion to family and friends. Pat graduated from Parker High School in 1972, and set out to make her mark upon the world. Wherever she went she impressed everyone with her grace, intelligence, and legendary work ethic. Her compassion, patience, and drive to help others led her to pursue a career in special education, but life had a funny twist in store. In the fall of 1975, while on a now famous road trip with her sister, Sue, Pat happened to roll into the sleepy mountain town of Estes Park, CO. The two of them popped into a local establishment for a bite to eat, and behind the bar was a good-timing wild man singing up a storm while the jukebox played, by name of Sarge Waukau. Two years later she would marry that man in true Wisconsin fashion, in a blizzard on New Year's Eve in Janesville. Pat and Sarge loved each other as much as any couple ever has, and they exemplified their vows for rich or poor, through sickness and in health, for the next 42 years. They never left each other's side spending untold days, months, and years in hospital rooms caring and treating for the other. However, they were able to laugh, dance, and sing through it all going to countless concerts and CU Buffs football games together.

God blessed Pat with two loving children, HJ and Eileen who are about as opposite a pairing of kids as you could ask for. But that didn't matter to Pat. Through all their activities mom was able to be their: teacher, choreographer, coach, chef, philosopher, music instructor, dance partner, financial advisor, editor, party planner, costume designer, therapist, trainer, and most importantly their biggest fan. She even taught her kids how to rock out to Bohemian Rhapsody. While raising her kids, Pat loved to host huge gatherings for birthdays, graduations, and yes even the odd Wrestlemania and Super Bowl parties. She blew others away with her ability to put together large meals from scratch that made her the envy of all the other kids in class. Pat was also actively engaged in school councils wherever her kids went. She kept the books and was the statistician for their teams and dance troupes. And if ever there was a logistical problem to solve, Pat was the one to figure out. Through it all Pat instilled in her children a quiet confidence to go forward and trust their instincts, and even if they made mistakes, to work as hard as they could knowing it would all pay off in the end. She also took in her nephew Virgil Chevalier for his high school years treating him as her third child. Even when diagnosed with Alzheimer's Pat never lost her sense of self or her loving spirit. She welcomed her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Schrimpf into her family with open arms. When hearing about HJ and Elizabeth's engagement she exclaimed, "it's about time!"

Pat also had a long and rewarding career as a computer systems administrator for the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Starting as a secretary in the early-80s Pat earned her way up the ladder over the course of 35 years eventually becoming one of the lead systems administrators for NCAR. She taught herself several programming languages and was able to install huge computers that took up whole rooms; all with little more than a high school education. She was one of the most respected people at NCAR and left a lasting legacy, not only in terms of the projects she completed, but the lasting relationships she formed with everyone.

Pat is survived by her husband, Sarge; son, HJ, his wife Elizabeth, and her daughter Eileen; as well as her parents, Richard and Helen Schumacher; siblings: Tom Schumacher and wife, Jo, Sue Werner and husband, Stan, John Schumacher and wife, Dulce Jim Schumacher and wife, Sue, Theresa Frisch, Joe Schumacher, and Sarah Pross; nieces & nephews: Chris, Dan, Katie, Craig, Natalie, Brooklyn, Paige, Paris, Jill, Jolene, Jarron, Cory, Cerise, David, and Bridgette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville, WI. A rosary and visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville, WI.