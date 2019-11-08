May 21, 1944 - November 5, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Patricia Lynn Giles, of Lake Geneva, WI, lost a good fight to emphysema/COPD at her residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 75. Pat was born in Chicago, IL on May 21, 1944 to Forbes and Viola (Dunnett) Giles. She lived in Rockford, IL and Lake Geneva, WI the majority of her young life, moved to Powers Lake, WI, then to Twin Lakes, WI, to Mesa, AZ and back to Lake Geneva, where she resided until her passing. She graduated in 1962 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva. In 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Herb Otto, and divorced in 1966. They had a son, William Otto. In 1970, she married Robert Olson from Elkhorn, WI. With him, he brought two children, Tammy and Jeff. They had a daughter together, Dana Lynn in 1972. They later divorced in 1990. Pat worked at a variety of places, including Montgomery Ward, Chaney Instrument Co., Honey Bear Farm, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Speedo's Cafe, and retired from Citgo in Lake Geneva, where she worked for 23 years. Pat always had a love for arts and crafts, and was extremely talented. She began oil painting when she was a freshman in high school. She loved all mediums, from macrame, decoupage, sewing, crochet, drawing and doodling. You could often find her on her back patio burning images into cork and wood using a magnifying glass and the sun. For a year, she owned and operated her own arts and crafts store in Twin Lakes called Pat's Hobby Horse. She had written some children's stories which she always hoped to have published one day.

Pat is survived by her two children, Bill (Brigitte) Otto and Dana (Mark) Erickson; brothers, Jim (Mary Olson) Giles, and Bob (Kathy) Giles; sister, Linda (Duane) Baerbock; grandchildren: Nicholas, Katrina, Brittan, Mykel and Abigail; and great-grandson, Grayson; many cousins; an aunt; nieces; a nephew; great nieces; and some very special friends she has met along her journey. She was preceded in death by her baby brother; mother; and father.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 12 p.m. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Flower arrangements or donations may be sent to the funeral home. The donation will go to setting up an art scholarship to be presented to Badger High School in her name. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.