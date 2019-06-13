August 22, 1946 - June 11, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Patricia Lee Logterman, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born in Milwaukee on August 22, 1946. Pat was united in marriage to Ronald Logterman on June 14, 1975 at the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. She was a Vet Tech at Geiger Vet Clinic for many years. Pat was an avid reader and also loved animals, especially horses.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Dean (Kim Hess) Logterman, of Janesville, and Jason Logterman, of Sauk City; two grandchildren, Samuel and Ella; a brother, Thomas (Jill) Haban, of Delavan; nephews, Tommy and Danny; sister-in-laws: Kay (Gary) Person, of Delavan, Erin Logterman, of Delavan, and Maureen Logterman, of Madison; and a brother-in-law, Jack (Nancy) Logterman, of Roscoe, IL. Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ron.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Agrace Hospice. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com