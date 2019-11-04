September 24, 1962 - October 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Lea (Pulver) Roehl, Janesville, passed away peacefully October 30, 2019, following complications of severe asthma. She was born September 24, 1962, to Neil and Cecelia Pulver in Wyocena. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1980. Once her children were in school, she went to Blackhawk Technical College and became a registered nurse. Her most current job was in administration as a Continuous Improvement Specialist at SSM Health in Madison. Patty was a dedicated mother to not only her children, but everyone she met. Many knew her as "Nurse Patty" or "Crazy Patty" and she was proud of both. She lived for spoiling her grandchildren and smothering them with hugs and kisses.

She is survived by her children: Elizabeth (Scott) Marquart, of Milton, Travis Roehl (fiance Aimee May), of Chicago, and Taylor (Randi) Roehl, of Milton; adopted children, Samantha Vyvyan, of Beloit, and Zach Vyvyan, of Edgerton; grandchildren: Scottie and Hank Marquart, Joey Roehl, and Wyatt Vyvyan; siblings: Rhonda (Del Berndt) Deane, Rhoda (George) Satina, and Brian (Roz) Pulver. She is further survived by aunts: Margaret Pulver, Joan Pulver, and Rhoda Barden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Hunter; parents; niece, Brianna; and other family members.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Patty's memory will be used for a nursing scholarship. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors in St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and Janesville, also thank you to Dr. Basant Sharma and Dr. Dan Staddler.