November 14, 1931 - September 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Patricia Latta Schlaefer, age 88, of Janesville, went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1931 in Coon Rapids, Iowa; the daughter of Ret and Ada (Mercer) Latta. She married Jack J. Schlaefer on June 5, 1953, in Rockford, IL. Patricia graduated from Freeport Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL, in 1953, and worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital until her retirement in 1993. She was an active member of the Bethel Church, where she taught Sunday School and attended various Bible Studies. Patricia also enjoyed helping as a volunteer at Mercy Hospital.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, Brian Schlaefer and Bradley Schlaefer, both of Janesville; and grandson, Shane Schlaefer. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and sister, Ruth.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at BETHEL CHURCH in Janesville, with Pastor Jason Eddy officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Private Burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Patricia's family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"Special thank you to Evonne, Marie and Cynde."