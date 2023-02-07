Clinton, WI - Patricia L. Rafter age 73 of Clinton died Monday January 29, 2023 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home in Beloit. She was born May 24, 1949, to Roy and Helen (Gosda) Pogorelski in Janesville, WI. Pat graduated from the Milton Union High School, class of 1967. She married David Rafter on September 24, 1983, in Milton, WI. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2020. Pat worked as a secretary for various manufactures over the years until her retirement. They lived in Tennessee for 15 years, building three homes and loving every minute of their time down south. After 911 struck our Nation, David & Patricia decided to move back to Clinton to be closer to family. She enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the United States as well as a wonderful trip to Ireland. Pat will be remembered as an avid Green Bay Packers fan, just like her mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Pat) Martin and their two children, Ava & Sophie; her son, Sam (Anne) Rafter and their two children Mars & Dax. She is further survived by her two brothers, Tim (Randi) Pogorelski and Richard (Bev) Pogorelski; her sister, Karen Nordin, her sister-in-law, Corinne Troon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David, her brother, Ronald, her sister Janet and her brother-in-law, Tom Troon.
Pat's Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 3, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton. Friends will be received on Saturday in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Clinton Garden Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.