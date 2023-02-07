Patricia L. Rafter

May 24, 1949 - January 29, 2023

Clinton, WI - Patricia L. Rafter age 73 of Clinton died Monday January 29, 2023 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home in Beloit. She was born May 24, 1949, to Roy and Helen (Gosda) Pogorelski in Janesville, WI. Pat graduated from the Milton Union High School, class of 1967. She married David Rafter on September 24, 1983, in Milton, WI. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2020. Pat worked as a secretary for various manufactures over the years until her retirement. They lived in Tennessee for 15 years, building three homes and loving every minute of their time down south. After 911 struck our Nation, David & Patricia decided to move back to Clinton to be closer to family. She enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the United States as well as a wonderful trip to Ireland. Pat will be remembered as an avid Green Bay Packers fan, just like her mother.