Patricia L. Miller

Janesville, WI - Beloved mother and grandmother, Patricia Louise Miller, age 82, died peacefully on October 8, 2022, surrounded by family at Cedar Crest, Janesville. She was born on January 30, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, WI the daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Woods) Smith. Patty graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in Prairie du Chien and the Mercy Hospital School of X-Ray, Janesville. On April 30,1960, she was united in marriage to Claude Joseph Miller. They were happily married for 59 years until Claude's passing in 2020.
Patty spent 18 years at home raising her children before returning to work as an X-Ray Technician at the Janesville Orthopedic Clinic and then Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1994. The greatest joy in her life was raising her 5 children and cherishing her 14 grandchildren. She loved without reserve and supported their every endeavor. Making holidays and family gatherings memorable with food, traditions, and love was her specialty. Patty loved music and was an avid reader her entire life.
During retirement, Claude and Patty enjoyed traveling to many national parks always returning home to their favorite destinations, Door County and St. Germain WI. Prairie Du Chien was an annual destination to reunite with extended family. This yearly trip created a family bond and memories that will always be treasured.
Patty was a member of the Janesville Elks Lodge and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. A woman of great faith, she prayed daily for family, friends, and anyone in need. Her faith was influenced by her grandparents and mother, and she continued their legacy. Everyone who knew Patty was touched by her grace and kindness.
She is survived by her 5 children: Maureen (Patrick) Dorn, Danny (Penny) Miller, Patrick (Kirstin) Miller, Michael (Sloan) Miller, and Megan (Bob) Wambach; 14 grandchildren: Carolyn, Patrick, and Danielle Dorn, Ella and Jack Miller (Helen Johnson), Mitchell (Kayla Selvaag) and Trevor Listol (Kim Sweeno), Benjamin and Laurel Miller, Sydney, Allison, and Madelyn Miller, and Dylan and Cameron Wambach. Patty is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Larry and Tom Smith, Peg (Tom) Schreck, and Lori (David) Hemmer; as well as brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Sharon Nolan and infant sister, Marilyn Smith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating for Patty and for her husband, Claude, who preceded her in death on April 3, 2020 when a Mass was not held due to Covid. Private family burial will follow Mass. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday, at the CHURCH. Memorial donations are preferred in Patty's memory to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or the Hedberg Public Library, Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
