Patricia L. Miller

January 30, 1940 - October 8, 2022

Janesville, WI - Beloved mother and grandmother, Patricia Louise Miller, age 82, died peacefully on October 8, 2022, surrounded by family at Cedar Crest, Janesville. She was born on January 30, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, WI the daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Woods) Smith. Patty graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in Prairie du Chien and the Mercy Hospital School of X-Ray, Janesville. On April 30,1960, she was united in marriage to Claude Joseph Miller. They were happily married for 59 years until Claude's passing in 2020.

