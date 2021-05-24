November 20, 1938 - May 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - Patricia L. Bjerk, 82 of Janesville, WI. passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville on May 16, 2021. She was born in Chicago, IL in 1938. She moved to Janesville after her father passed in 1940. Her sister Geri was born shortly after their fathers passing. She attended Janesville schools and spent the summers on the Soetaert family farm as a child where her country passion bloomed. Her mother remarried in 1945 to Hilton West and they moved to Dodge Street in Janesville and she became a big sister to Dennis West.
She married Kenneth Soetaert in December 1956; they had 3 girls, Kim, Teri and Lisa. They separated in early 1964 and she met Robert Bjerk and they married in August of 1964, they had 2 girls, Kelly and Lori. They did separate and she would never remarry. She enjoyed her independence with great pride.
Her life adventures, she traveled all across the US from Key West to Seattle WA. Her favorite places were Hawaii and spending time with her sister Geri at the cabin in Ely MN. She enjoyed volunteering as a poll worker and at the Gathering Place. Her passions for Horses, wolves, NASCAR and of course the Green Bay Packers will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Soetaert, Teri (Jeff) Johnson, Lisa (Scott) Hare, Kelly (Mike) O'Leary, and Lori (Mike) Aston. Grandchildren, Denita Shores, Sammantha Shores, Anthony Ray, Ashley Ray, Crystal (David) Sperry, Kyle (Nicole) Sperry, Abbey Ace and Olivia Ace. Great Grand children, Brandon Monat Jr., Sadee and Hanna Johnson, Braxsten Wiemiller and Ethan Sperry. Sister Geri Gibson and Brother Dennis West. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and grandson Luke Sperry.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be later this summer for all to commemorate. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.