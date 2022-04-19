Janesville, WI - 1955 Patricia Kaye Smith, age 66, of Janesville passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on December 7, 1955, the daughter of George and Jacquelyn (Knutson) Clatworthy. She grew up in Janesville, attended Janesville schools and graduated from Craig High School in 1974. She married Timothy J. "Tiger" Smith on October 24, 2003.
Patricia was formerly employed by Farm and Fleet, Woodman's, Rock Title and was currently employed by the County of Rock in the Real Property and the County Treasurer's offices. Patricia was an outstanding bowler and enjoyed crafting, antiquing, cooking and baking. She took great joy and pride in her Christmas trees.
Patricia Smith is survived by her husband, Timothy " Tiger" Smith; children, Brian (Heather) Meyer, Brenda Kaye (Steven) Strom, Brent (Jennifer) Meyer; grandchildren, Mackenzie Meyer, Gavin Meyer, Noah Meyer, Sadie Kaye Meyer, Sienna Meyer; former husband Patrick Meyer; brother, Gregg Clatworthy, mother-in-law, Barbara Smith; sisters-in-law, Annette (John Bauwens) Smith, Anne Marie (Scott Punzel) Smith, Michelle (Kelly) Shenkenberg; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, George and Jackie Clatworthy, father-in-law, Richard Smith and sister-in-law, Maureen Clatworthy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday, April 22nd at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made to the Rock County Cancer Coalition. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
