Patricia K. King

August 4, 1951 - September 9, 2022

Janesville, WI - Patricia K. King, age 71, of Janesville, passed away surrounded by her children and husband on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 4, 1951; the daughter of Donald and Dolores (Surratt) Sampson. She graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1969 and studied at Harper College and Northern Illinois University. Pat was an incredibly hard worker and had a long career as an office manager and bookkeeper. Since 2016, she worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. She was blessed to have coworkers who were also wonderful friends. Her family was her world and she kept everyone connected with parties and picnics. Pat loved reading, gardening, baking, traveling, and music and her passion for life was evident in the purple highlights in her hair.