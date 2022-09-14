Janesville, WI - Patricia K. King, age 71, of Janesville, passed away surrounded by her children and husband on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 4, 1951; the daughter of Donald and Dolores (Surratt) Sampson. She graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1969 and studied at Harper College and Northern Illinois University. Pat was an incredibly hard worker and had a long career as an office manager and bookkeeper. Since 2016, she worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. She was blessed to have coworkers who were also wonderful friends. Her family was her world and she kept everyone connected with parties and picnics. Pat loved reading, gardening, baking, traveling, and music and her passion for life was evident in the purple highlights in her hair.
Pat is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard King; children: Kris (Dale) Kranenburg, Mike (Kelly) Maag, Patrick (Jessie) Maag, and Megan (fiancé, Mike Eisele) King; grandchildren: Sean, Mary, John, Lucy, Rowyn, Katy, Maggie, Devin, Jordyn, and Layla; brother, Bill (Debbie) Sampson; and stepbrother, Phillip Simcich. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Sampson.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, and will continue at 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Pregnancy Helpline and Resource Center of Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
