July 21, 2020 - Beloit, WI
November 8, 1943 -- Patricia Jean Lemmer, age 76, of Janesville passed away at Green Knolls at Beloit on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1943 in Wausaw, WI, the daughter of Allen and Mildred (Crawford) Dillon. She grew up in Mosinee, WI and graduated from Mosinee High School. Patricia married Floyd T. Lemmer in September of 1962. They moved to Janesville in 1966, and resided here until 1996 when Floyd retired. They moved to Wisconsin Rapids, and returned to Janesville in 2006. Patricia worked for a time at Prent Corporation but mostly enjoyed being a homemaker, and a dedicated wife and mother. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd; three sons: James Lemmer of Beloit, Thomas (Marcia) Lemmer of Janesville, John (Tracy) Lemmer of Janesville; six grandchildren: Matthew, Austin, Zachary, Bethany, Shane and Breanna; four sisters: Margaret "Mugsie" Grieser, Linda (Ken) Schilling, Dorene Szarkowitz and Nancy (George) Ferguson; one brother, Allen "Butch" (Judy) Dillon. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry and Joey Dillon; and her brother-in-law, John Szarkowitz.
Private services will be held on July 30, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME. Pastor James Janke will officiate.