December 26, 1924 - April 16, 2019

Formerly Janesville/Milton area -- Patricia Jane Griffin (nee Bentley), age 84, formerly of Janesville-Milton area, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019, at her home in Greenwood, fl, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Royal Oaks, MI, on December 26, 1924. Pat lived many years in Florida and Arkansas. She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church, where she was very active, in many functions organized by the church - one of which was putting together shoe boxes for underprivileged kids. Pat would cut, sew and stuff animals, so those kids would have something special to hold onto.

Not only was Pat a grand gardener, she also was an avid quilter. She made quilts for her daughters, daughters-in-law; granddaughters, and great-granddaughters. Pat also donated many quits to many local charities, for their fundraisers. She made many "lap" blankets and baby quilts, which she donated to elderly and mothers in need, respectively, in Marianna, FL.

Pat had a love for flying. Both Pat and her husband, Phil, had their small plane pilot's licenses, so they could take trips together.

Patricia was a great mother, grandmother, and a good friend to all she met in her life.

Pat is survived by her husband, Phil Griffin, of Greenwood, FL; her brother, Roland (Susie) Mildner, of Naples, FL; sister, Sally Scott, of St. Augustine, FL; son, Walter (Cindy) Bentley, of Cleveland, OH; daughter, Debra (Jack) Mandula, of Cleveland; son, Robert (Peggy) Bentley, of Janesville, WI; daughter, Terry Bentley, of Poplar Grove, MO; stepsons, Rick (Chris) Griffin, Mike (Luann) Griffin, of Janesville, WI, Ron (Crystal) Griffin of Whitewater, WI, and Alan (Bobbie) Griffin, of Delavan, WI; and many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Grace Mildner; and brother, Mike Mildner.

There were no services or viewing, per Pat's request. In lieu of flowers, Patricia wanted donations to be made to: Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202