Patricia J. Knutson

June 24, 1938 - February 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patt Knutson (Aunt Patt) passed away at Agrace Palliative and Hospice, Janesville, with her three children, and niece, Sally, by her side. Patt was born in Superior, WI, to the late Gerald and Mildred Christianson. She attended Janesville Craig High School, and was with the first graduating class there. She married Merlin Knutson in Woodstock, IL. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2018. Patt worked and retired from Hufcor Corp.

She loved crocheting, ice tea and more recently Diet Coke, baking, singing and her Christian music. But more than anything, she loved family.

Patt is survived by her son, Don Parsons of Janesville; daughters, Julie (Darwin) Hawkinson of Beloit, WI; and Marcy (Michael) Stowe of Seattle, WA; her five grandchildren: Josh (Heather), Ben, Michael, Evelyn and Adelaide; great-grandson, Zander; sisters, Rhoda, Ruth (Mike); and brother, Keith (Jan). Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis and Bev; brother, Ike; and sister-in-law, Barb.

At mom's request, there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held this summer.

A special thank you to Cal and BillieJo Calkins for being amazing friends and neighbors.

We'd also like to thank the amazing staff at Agrace, with extra praise going to Shirley, as she was there for dad, and just a year later for mom.

