Patricia J. Dewitt

October 30, 1937 - October 30, 2022

Beloit, WI - Patricia (Johnston) Dewitt, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Willowick in Beloit. She was born on October 30, 1937; the daughter of Ruford and Iris (Townsend) Johnston. She was born in Dodgeville, where her family lived until moving to Beloit in 1945. After graduating from Beloit Memorial High School, Pat married Bob Smith. During their 20-year marriage, Bob and Pat had 5 children. In 1988, Pat was remarried to Ron Dewitt, who preceded her in death in 2017. In her marriage to Ron, Pat gained 4 "bonus children". Pat worked several different jobs over the years, but her favorite was her role as a nursing assistant at Rock County. After retiring from Rock County, she worked at the Boston Store - for the discount!

