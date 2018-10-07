January 23, 1934 - October 4, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Patricia J. Clark, age 84, passed away unexpectedly but very peacefully on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, with family by her side. She was born in Janesville on January 23, 1934, the youngest of 8 siblings, the daughter of August and Helena (Wellnitz) Frei. She married James I. Clark on August 10, 1957, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. After 56 years of marriage, Jim preceded her in death on June 20, 2013. Patricia worked in Human Resources at JATCO/Allied Systems, retiring in 1997. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at Mercy Hospital. She was talented in the arts - quilting and holiday crafts being her specialties. Pat lived her life with a dignified, selfless kindness which was felt by all that knew her. She was always proud of the accomplishments of her husband, children and grandchildren, yet lived a God-centered life of obedience and humility. She was well traveled, and always could be counted on for a bright smile or a kind word. The last of 8 children and the mother of 5, strong family ties defined her. Nothing was more important to her than harmony and kindness which have been hallmarks of her family. Her ever-optimistic view on life, family and marriage is a legacy that will live on.
Patricia is survived by her five children: Nancy J. (Gregg) Kasten of Waunakee, WI, Kristine L. (Kevin) Clark-Setnes of Eagle, WI, Joseph J. (Linda) Clark of San Antonio, TX, Daniel P. (Jean) Clark of Rockford, IL, and Patrick J. (Nicole) Clark of Franklin, TN; 11 grandchildren: Lauren and Megan Kasten, Kelsey (Andrew) Mire, Alyssa, Alexander ("AJ"), James, Sarah, Caitlin, Paige, Peyton, and Grant Clark; two sisters, Mary Ellen Pope and Linae Frei; and many other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Monday, October 8, 2018, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Joseph Baker officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. The Clark family will be welcoming friends to visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Memorial donations, in honor of Pat Clark, are encouraged to be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1245 Clark Street, Janesville, WI 53545.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry:
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse