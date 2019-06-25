December 5, 1947 - June 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Gates, 71, of Janesville, passed away at home surrounded by love, on Monday evening, June 17, 2019. Daughter of Lisle and Georgia Wood, Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her infectious laugh will always be found in the memories and hearts of those she loved. Pat retired from the City of Janesville after 26 years of service - a job she loved tremendously. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, of Janesville; her son, Bradley (Becky Barnett), of Fort Wayne, IN; grandson, Caleb, of Janesville; sister, Peggy Wood-Gunderson (Don), of Janesville; several brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and several bonus grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved cats: Skittles, Twister, and Muzby; and her dog, Brewer. Pat was preceded in death by her son, Bryan (Andrea Bowers).

It was Pat's wish to not have funeral services. However, the family has chosen to have a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.A.W. # 95 Hall, 1795 La Fayette Street, Janesville. We ask that your grief remain short-lived, and her legacy be carried on through laughter and stories of her life that we cherished so dearly. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, www.henkeclarson.com

"Life has to end. Love doesn't" - Mitch Albom