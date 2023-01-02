Janesville, WI - Patricia Elaine Wallen, age 87, of Janesville passed away on December 28, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born November 1, 1935 in Bismarck, ND the daughter of Oliver and Clara (Haugstad) Baukol. She graduated from Downers Grove High School and attended Augustana College, Rock Island, IL.
Patricia married Virgil C. Wallen on October 21, 1956. She was formerly employed by the Argonne Lab in Chicago. The Wallens moved to Janesville in 1963. Patricia was employed for a time by TA Counseling Center in Janesville. In 1979, Patricia and her husband Virgil opened Budget Print Center which they operated until their retirement.
Patricia was a member of First Lutheran Church where she sang in the Senior Choir and was a frequent soloist. She enjoyed playing bridge and had been active in various bridge groups.
Patricia is survived by two sons; Jeffrey (Julie) Wallen of New Braunfels, TX, Daniel (Michelle) Wallen of Waunakee, WI; grandchildren, Alexander, Carter, Sophia, Stephanie and Benjamin; brother, Ronald (Gay) Baukol of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Elizabeth (Alfred) Field of Chapel Hill NC. She is further survived by a nephew, Dennis, who resided in the Wallen home for many years. Patricia's husband, Virgil preceded her in death on September 22, 2011. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the CHAPEL at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Wednesday, January 4th from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or the American Arthritis Foundation. The Wallen family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. A livestream/recording of the services will be available at henkeclarson.com and online condolences may be sent to the same site.
