Patricia Elaine Wallen

November 1, 1935 - December 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Patricia Elaine Wallen, age 87, of Janesville passed away on December 28, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born November 1, 1935 in Bismarck, ND the daughter of Oliver and Clara (Haugstad) Baukol. She graduated from Downers Grove High School and attended Augustana College, Rock Island, IL.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Wallen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.