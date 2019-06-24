November 27, 1935 - June 21, 2019

Sheboygan, WI -- Patricia E. Schaller, 83, died Friday evening June 21, 2019, at Azura Memory Care, Sheboygan, where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was born on November 27, 1935 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Peter & Elsie (Hertel) Schaller. Pat attended SS Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School, and was a 1954 graduate of Kiel High School. She went on to receive her K-12 Physical Education Degree from UW LaCrosse in 1958. Pat joined the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, as Sister Donata, from 1963 to 1971. After leaving the sisterhood, she joined the Janesville Public School System for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed her time in Arizona and Nevada before returning to Wisconsin in 2016.

Survivors include her sister; Janice (John) Salchert, of Port Washington; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ronald (Judith) Schaller.

Funeral Mass for Patricia will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 423 Fremont St., Kiel, WI. Family and friends may gather at the church for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com