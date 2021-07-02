February 4, 1923 - March 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Patricia Bingham Pember, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Janesville on February 4, 1923, the daughter of Neil and Helen Bingham. She graduated from Janesville High school in 1940, and then went on to graduate with from Rockford College in Rockford, IL in 1944, with a bachelor's degree in dietetics. Patricia moved to Chicago, IL and was on the staff of the Infant Welfare Society as a nutritionist. She then went on to a staff position with Wesley Memorial Hospital as a dietician. In September of 1949, she married Willis Limle Ogden of Chicago. The couple lived in Cleveland, Ohio for several years then relocated to Crystal lake, Illinois. In March of 1956, her husband passed away leaving her with two sons, Stephen and unborn Willis, and they moved back to Janesville. In July of 1957, Patricia married Dr. John Frank Pember II, and in 1960, she had a third son, John.
Married to a Physician and a skilled photographer, she enjoyed traveling the world broadly including such European destinations as Denmark, Germany, Italy and Greece among them. Given the severity of Wisconsin winters they frequented Grand Cayman Islands and Florida in search of warmer climes and the perfect rum punch.
Patricia was an avid gardener, and maintained a home greenhouse, growing a wide variety of plants, Orchids were a favorite. She had been a member of the Janesville Garden Club and the Bower City Garden Club. In the early beginnings of Janesville's Rotary Botanical Gardens she was a volunteer in the concept and design and of the international gardens theme, taking special interest in the English garden. In later years Patricia enjoyed fitness classes with "silver sneakers". She liked entertaining family and friends and could always be counted on for delightful, refined, and well-presented cuisine. She was stylish and energetic and had a natural ability to reach out and engage both friends and strangers alike. Those who knew her could count on her to put a smile on their face. While older age had its physical challenges she never once complained. She loved her children and grandchildren enormously. We will miss her outgoing and engaging personality. John and Patricia were members of the Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville.
Patricia is preceded in death by a brother, Lowell Bingham and husband, John F. Pember II. She is survived by sons: Willis O. Pember of Aspen, CO, John F. Pember III of Chicago, IL, and Stephen O. Pember of Kennett Square, PA; along with eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at ROCK PRAIRIE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to Rotary Botanical Gardens or ECHO.