March 18, 1954 - August 5, 2019

Bothell, WA/Janesville, WI -- Patricia Ann Warner Kubly was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Gerald Allen Kubly, on August 5th, 2019. She passed away at age 65, in Bothell, WA, and was born at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI, on March 18th, 1954. Patricia was raised in Janesville, the daughter of William Frank Warner and Evelyn Mae Henning Warner. Patricia was a gifted musician and singer, a lady of great intellect, and passionate in every venture she pursued.

Patricia graduated with honors from Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville in 1972. She then attended University of Wisconsin - Stout in Menomonie, WI, and graduated with the accolade of 'summa cum laude' (with the highest distinction) in the field of Child Development. Patricia was successful at every position she took in her career, including Badgerland Harvestore, S.S.I. Technologies, Janesville Public Schools, Rock County Social Services and Seattle Genetics, a biotechnology firm. Patricia was baptized at First Christian Church in Janesville, and then a member of Roxbury Church Of Christ, also in Janesville. In the summer of 2000, she moved with her family to Bothell, WA, and had maintained residence there. Pat was a devout Christian, often organizing and leading the choir in her service within her faith. Pat had many friends from coast to coast. She was a generous donor to the arts, KCTS Public Television, military veterans, Hopelink, Toys for Tots, and the Susan G. Komen 'Race For The Cure' Foundation's fight against breast cancer, which was the cause of her mother's passing.

Pat was a dedicated and devoted wife, a loving mother, and believed in traditional family values from being raised in that same environment. Pat's grandmother, Elizabeth Armstrong Warner, after whom Pat's daughter was named, and Pat's grandfather, William Clyde Warner, were very active in Janesville's foster care programs. Patricia's father and mother met as children through Pat's grandparent's fostering efforts, later to marry.

An avid Green Bay Packer fan, both Pat and her husband, Jerry, were proud members and sponsors of the Northwest Packer Backer's Association in the Seattle area.

Of all her accomplishments, Patricia was most proud of her family; her husband, Jerry; her son, Aaron; her daughter, Elizabeth Kubly Kihslinger; and her grandchildren, Freya and Brinya. Pat was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, William; and her parents. Surviving are her brother, Jon Warner; and sister, Geraldine Warner Kale.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, Janesville. Pastor Jon Grice will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Oak Hill Chapel. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

