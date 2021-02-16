December 4, 1943 - February 14, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Patricia Ann Walmer, age 77, passed away while surrounded by her family and after a long courageous battle with cancer on February 14, 2021.
Patricia was born on December 4, 1943 in Milton, WI the daughter of Paul and Rose (Langer) Brown. Patricia married Rowland Walmer on February 20, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton, WI. Rowland preceded her in death on April 20, 2018.
Patricia worked on the family farm, waitressed at Sandburr and worked at Brodhead Schools as a custodian for 29 years before retiring in 2015. Patricia loved gardening, playing her accordian and dancing and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Brodhead.
Patricia is survived by her children, William Walmer, Janet (Randy) Schliem and Anna (Andrew) Jubie all of Brodhead; 4 grandchildren, Nathan (Daytona) Schliem, Nicholas (Nathalie) Schliem, Matthew Nordeng and Haleigh Jubie; one great grandchild, Charlotte Schliem; 5 siblings, Charles Brown, Mike (Betsy) Brown, Joanne (Dave) Kyle, Steve (Karen) Brown and Raymond (Lisa) Brown and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rowland in 2018 and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Brown.
Memorials can be directed to the family in her memory and can be sent to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Brodhead WI 53520.
Private family services will be held with burial concluding at the Avon Township Cemetery. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
