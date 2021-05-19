December 29, 1932 - May 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Patricia Ann Steadman, age 88, ended her life's journey at home surrounded by her loving daughters and sons in law, whom she loved as her own sons, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born in Janesville on December 29, 1932, the daughter of Mayme Irene Dunlavy. She married Kenneth M. Steadman on December 31, 1949, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2016. Patricia worked at the customer service counter at Hangers Cleaners.
Patricia is survived by her 3 daughters: Bonnie (Pete) Prochaska, Kathy (Tony) Spigarelli and Connie Steadman; 4 grandchildren: Jenny (Paul) Bauman, Jeff Prochaska, Tony (April) Spigarelli, and Bryan Spigarelli; 3 great grandsons: Mickey Spigarelli, Caleb Prochaska, and Joseph Bauman; great granddaughter, Adeline Bauman; half-sister, Karen DePold; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; and sons, Steven and Wayne.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL with Rev. Carlos Careaga officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the CHAPEL. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and to Mercy Hospital 2nd Floor Medical Unit, especially to Jamie for the loving care given to Patricia.