Janesville, WI - Patricia Ann Ronek, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Oak Park with her daughter at her side. She was born in Beloit on February 24, 1937, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Rich) Knapp. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. Patricia married Thomas Roger Ronek on December 7, 1957, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2009. She was a devoted wife and mother whose quick wit and sarcastic humor made life full of laughter and joy. Patricia was famous for her potato salad and many home cooked specialties. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers and participated in sporting pools.
Patricia is survived by her 3 children: Thomas II (Debra) Ronek, Gary (Sarah) Ronek, and Rosemary Ronek; 4 grandchildren: Thomas III (Brittney) Ronek, Michelle (Matt) Simmons, Jeremy Ronek, and Zachary Ronek; 4 great grandchildren: Jace, Haven, Peter, and Xander; 3 siblings: Harry II (Barb) Knapp, Charles "Butch" (Sandy) Knapp, and Karen Kavanaugh; sister in law, Sandy Sommerfeldt; beloved pets, Bella and Addie; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister in law, Marian, and grandson, Peter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hayward. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank all those at Oak Park and SSM who cared for their mother.
