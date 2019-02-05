Patricia Ann Reeder

August 5, 1946 - January 31, 2019

Machesney Park, IL -- Patricia Ann Reeder, 72, of Machesney Park, IL, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, in her home after a long illness. She was born August 5, 1946 in Chicago, the daughter of William and Josephine Dorrfeld. She graduated from Mount Morris High School in 1964. Pat married Doug Reeder on September 18, 1982 in Janesville, WI. She worked for Apria Health Care and CVS. Pat enjoyed her cabin in Northern Wisconsin, the outdoors, and her four wheeler.

Survivors include her husband, Doug; sister, Susan Mensch of Colorado; nephews, Michael of Colorado and Matthew of Oregon. Later in life, she found out she had three half-sisters, Linda, Clara and Donna. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Bruce.

Cremation Rites accorded through Tony Gasparini Funerals. Express online condolences at tonygasparinifunerals.com

