September 2, 1946 - September 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Ann Quade, age 73, of Janesville, passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on September 12, 2019. She was born September 2, 1946, the daughter of George Lester Corkhill Sr. and Veva Rae Dexter Corkhill. She graduated from Milton High School. Patricia married Daniel Lee Henry Quade on October 23, 1965. He died August 30, 2016. Patricia was formerly employed by Prent Corporation and more recently owned and operated M J R Demo Service as well as a consignment store in downtown Janesville. Patricia enjoyed reading, gambling at Ho Chunk and Dubuque, traveling to Gulf Shores, AL, with her sisters and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons: Michael, Jeffery and Richard; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.