January 26, 1933 - April 3, 2019

Stanton, CA -- Patricia Ann Miller, 86, of Stanton, CA, and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on April 3, 2019 at Los Alamitos Medical Center. She was born on January 26, 1933, to Bernard Bell and Agnes Ray Bell, in Beloit, WI. Patricia spent much of her growing up years in Chicago and later moved to the Stateline area, where she eventually married and had six children. She and her family moved to Orange County, CA, in the late 60's, where she lived throughout the rest of her life. After her children were grown, she worked in sales until she retired. Although she lived most of her life in California, she returned "home" to Wisconsin every year to touch base with her family and her lifelong friends. Patricia loved people, and made friends, both young and old from all walks of life. She was best known for being a caring friend, a generous soul, a shoulder to lean on for anyone in need. Right up until the end of her life, she was a bright and active woman of strength and character, who loved purple, and enjoyed her many hobbies, parties and family get-togethers.

Patricia leaves behind six children: Patty (John) Alexander, of Beloit, WI, Penny (Bill) Callahan South Beloit, IL, Theresa Thibodeau, Newport Beach, CA, Joy (Kerry) Hanson, of Janesville, WI, Jerry (Linda) Miller of Beloit, WI, and Jeff Miller of Orange County, CA; as well as 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly mourned by sister, Judy Defay, of Cherry Valley, IL, as well as her four brothers: Aaron Bell, Jack Bell, and Karl Bell, all of Beloit, and Chuck Bell of Clinton. She was predeceased by both her parents; three sisters: Marge McGuire, Mary Lou Craddock, and Shirley Mocaby; and three brothers: Frank Bell, Harold Bell, and Denny Bell.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, 322 Olympian Blvd, Beloit WI. Patricia had a way of making her presence known in every situation, and will be greatly missed by anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. A celebration of her life will follow the funeral service at Businessman's Hall, 525 Washington St., South Beloit, IL at noon.