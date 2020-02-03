July 3, 1935 - January 31, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Patricia Ann Kuykendall, age 84, of Janesville, WI, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Friday, January 31, 2020. Patricia was born in Richland, County, WI, on July 3, 1935, the daughter of Guy Sr. and Mary (Turnipseed) Bender. She grew up in Richland County, and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. On November 6, 1953, she married Russell R. Kuykendall. They resided in Beloit, WI, for 37 years, prior to moving to Janesville in 1991. Patricia was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting, quilting and was active as a roller skater for many years. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the International Crane Foundation and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Russell Kuykendall; daughters, Kim (David) Reinke and Kay (Tom) Collins; sons, Kerry Kuykendall and Kris Kuykendall; nine grandchildren: Nicolas (Molly) Reinke, Keith Kuykendall, Brooke (Matt) Mollison, Aubrey (Jason) Scimeca, Sequoyah (Kyle) Boothe, Kayla Kuykendall, Amanda (Dan) Prigge, Ty (Delaney) Collins, and Abby (Alex Uebelacker) Collins; 15 great-grandchildren: Mark, Calvin and Oliver Reinke, Matthew, Mollison, Austin, Julie and Allison Scimeca, Addison, Emersyn and Teagan Boothe; Monty, Izaak and Glenn Odegard, Madelyn Prigge and Annika Collins; sisters, Mary Lou Hughes and Bonnie Schoelzel; brother, Robert (Linda) Bender; and sisters-in-law, Sally Kuykendall and Ardis Bender. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Kelly Kuykendall; and brothers: Guy Jr., Vaughn, Roger and David Bender.

Visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1810 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Rev. Will Jewson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Asbury Church Elevator Fund or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Patricia's name. The Kuykendall family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you to the staff of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospitals in both Janesville and Madison for the care and concern that Patricia and her family received.