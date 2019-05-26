Patricia Ann Heidorn

March 11, 1937 - May 20, 2019

Seminole, FL. Formerly, Janesville, WI -- Heidorn, Patricia Ann, 82, of Seminole, FL, passed away on May, 20th, 2019, in Pinellas Park, FL. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Patricia was born in Granite City, IL, on March 11th, 1937, to Lloyd and Delfa Ellis. She graduated from Roxana High School in 1955. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in August of 1958, and her Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois in 1961. She was employed by the University of Illinois Art and Architecture Library from 1961-1963. In August of 1961, Patricia married Robert Don Heidorn. They moved to Maine, in August of 1963, where her husband, Robert, became an Assistant Professor at the University of Maine. Pat loved Maine. She enjoyed the coast, the beauty of the lakes and forests, antiquing, attending auctions, and the wonderful lobster. Patricia also taught some graduate courses in library science. In August of 1968, they moved to Wisconsin. On October 13th, 1963, Pat and Robert's son was born. They named him Robert "Bob" Ellis Heidorn. There Pat earned her certificate to teach elementary and secondary school. In 1970, Patricia was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She did not let that stop her from teaching. She taught courses in library science at University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, and served as a substitute teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School, and various high schools in Janesville, WI.

Patricia loved to do ancestry and family research. This resulted in her qualifying for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), and she served as Sweda Chapter Registrar and Chapter President of the Janesville D.A.R. She also traced her family roots back to Daniel Boone. Patricia's life was blessed with the arrival of her granddaughters, Laura in 1986, and Rachael in 1989. They were a major part of Pat's life. In their early years Pat enjoyed many trips to state parks for picnics and hiking with the girls. Cherished memories were made on many vacations to Kentucky, Williamsburg, VA., Ontario, and, Florida, and DC to name a few. Often they visited the Washington DC area to stop and see her beloved sister, Gail Huh and family. When son, Bob, married Loretta in 2003, Pat and Don gained a grandson, Johnnie. Pat will be remembered for her strength of will as she refused to allow Multiple Sclerosis to stop her from living her active life. In their retirement years, Pat and Don traveled extensively and she particularly enjoyed visiting Italy, Central Europe, Britain, and Germany, including cruising on the Danube River from Vienna to the Black Sea, and cruising on the Adriatic Sea. After living in Wisconsin and Florida for several years, Robert and Pat finally fully retired to Florida in 2013.

A funeral service will be held in Patricia's honor on Monday, May 27th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Burial will take place on a later date at Ridgewood Memorial Park, in Des Plaines, Illinois.