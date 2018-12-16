January 10, 1945 - December 2, 2018
Formerly Beloit, WI -- Patricia Ann Engen, age 73, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her daughter's home in La Mesa, CA. Patricia grew up and resided in Beloit, WI. Her ashes are set to rest next to her husband, Wayne M. Engen, at Newark Cemetery in Newark Township, Beloit, WI. Patricia lost her battle with colon cancer, and was struggling with severe Crohn's disease throughout her life. Her strong will, determination and "spicy" mindset kept her going, even while enduring and living through much difficulty. Her strong disposition and sense of survival made her a true fighter. Patricia Ann Zartman was born January 10, 1945, at Beloit Municipal Hospital of Beloit, WI, the only child of Ferdie Jay Zartman and Marion Elizabeth Kirchner-Zartman, born into a traditional modest family. Her father, after serving honorably in WWII, returned to Beloit and started a trucking business. Patricia's stubbornness, high energy, and affection from her mother molded her into her tenacious character. Her first dog and love for Boston Terriers began as a child, when her father brought home a very old, one-eyed Boston Terrier. After that she loved her Bostons and had 6 throughout her life. Patricia was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit, 1963. She attended Luther College in Decorah, IA, where she met her future husband, Wayne Melvin Engen. After working hard for years in college, she took a leave per devastating news of losing both her parents.
Patricia married Wayne Melvin Engen on February 19, 1966. Following a move to the Chicago suburbs, she gave birth to Wayne Gordon Engen on February 13, 1967; they adopted Elizabeth Ann Engen on February 25, 1970. The family returned to Wisconsin by 1973, to live the country lifestyle in Newark township, a rural area of Beloit. As a stay at home mom, she was a caring, devoted wife and mother to her family, very hands-on and present, involved in her community, family and children's activities. She never missed a sporting event, school outing or teacher's conference. She was active in volunteering and chaperoning. She was an elected school board member. Patricia was not afraid to speak her mind, and chat up anyone in her path. Patricia's new-found love and devotion began on September 6, 1992 with the birth of her first grandchild, Billy Engen. Soon to follow, Amber Engen, then Patrick Engen. As a picture perfect, fully doting grandmother, she dedicated her time endlessly over her beloved grandchildren, and loved them more than herself. Patricia's Pride carried on throughout her teams and career. As para-educator with the School District of Beloit for over 30 years, Patricia believed in education, and found it very rewarding to help and work with kids. It was her purpose later in her life to help and work with struggling children, offering her support through school to children who may not receive needed support in their own home.
"Wisdom is not a product of schooling but of the attempt to acquire it." ~Albert Einstein
Patricia is survived by son, Wayne (Christine) Engen of Beloit; daughter, Elizabeth (James) Bellamy, of La Mesa, CA; grandkids: Billy (Mackenzie) Engen of Edgerton, WI, Amber Engen of Beloit, Patrick Engen of Beloit; and great-grandchild, Carter Engen of Edgerton.
Join in our "Celebration-of-Life" Party for Patricia Ann Engen on Friday, January 11th, 2019, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Boundaries, 3807 Riverside Dr., Beloit WI 53511. Bring your best story, show your spirit and stop in wearing your favorite sports team attire. We encourage: Green Bay Packer, Badger or Beloit Pride gear... but will allow rival wear with good argument, or if having a better season! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: GI Cancer fund/ UW Carbone Cancer Center Madison, Wisconsin. Ways to Donate: online to: UWHealth.org/waystogive; by mail: 600 Highland Ave. K4/658, Madison WI 53792. Direct link to Patricia Ann Engen's Donation Page: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/1808525
