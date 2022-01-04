Patricia Ann (Carle) Wellhoefer

JANESVILLE, WI - Patricia Ann Wellhoefer, age 74, of Janesville passed away on January 1, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on December 31, 1947, in Janesville, the daughter of Harry and Marion (Hammarlund) Carle. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1966.
Patricia married Neil E. Wellhoefer, Sr., on July 8, 1967. She was employed for a time at Kohl's Grocery Store. After the Wellhoefer's had children, she was a proud stay-at-home mom caring for their four children, Neil Jr, David, Susan and Joel. She enjoyed entertaining the children's friends with pool parties and she always made sure there was plenty of food for all to enjoy. Patricia served as president of the Marshall Middle School P.T.A. while the children were attending school there. She was employed as a teacher's aide at Parker High School from the late 1990's until 2009 when she retired to care for her husband when his health failed.
Patricia enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting Christmas cards, going to flea markets and cooking, but above all else, being with family was what she loved the most.
Patricia Wellhoefer is survived by her children, Neil E. (Cheryl) Wellhoefer, Jr., of Duluth, MN, David O. (Jennifer) Wellhoefer of Omro, WI, Susan A. (Daniel) Roeske of Madison, and Joel P. (Kimberly) Wellhoefer of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Benjamin Wellhoefer and Jack Wellhoefer, as well as her grand-puppy, Buddy; her siblings, Jean Jacobson, Harry (Kathy) Carle, Barbara Carle, and Thomas (Amy) Carle; her brother-in-law, Michael Davenport; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil E. Wellhoefer, Sr., on May 16, 2010. Her parents, Harry and Marion Carle; and her sister, Lois Davenport also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville with funeral services to follow at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 8th at the HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
