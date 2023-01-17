Patricia Alma Hintzman

October 21, 1935 - January 12, 2023

Beloit, WI - Patricia Alma Hintzman, age 87 of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday January 12, 2023. Patricia was born October 21, 1935, in Marlow, Oklahoma, the daughter of James W. and Doris B. (Adkins) Farmer. Her father passed in her early years and her mother remarried James L. Shaw. They moved to Salinas, CA where she was raised with two brothers and 2 sisters. After graduating from Salinas High School, Patricia married Robert E. Hintzman. Together they moved to Brodhead, Wisconsin where they raised 5 children. Patricia was loved by her children for always supporting them no matter where their desires led them. Her smile and gentle persuasion pushed anyone who knew her to be a better person.

