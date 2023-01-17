Beloit, WI - Patricia Alma Hintzman, age 87 of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday January 12, 2023. Patricia was born October 21, 1935, in Marlow, Oklahoma, the daughter of James W. and Doris B. (Adkins) Farmer. Her father passed in her early years and her mother remarried James L. Shaw. They moved to Salinas, CA where she was raised with two brothers and 2 sisters. After graduating from Salinas High School, Patricia married Robert E. Hintzman. Together they moved to Brodhead, Wisconsin where they raised 5 children. Patricia was loved by her children for always supporting them no matter where their desires led them. Her smile and gentle persuasion pushed anyone who knew her to be a better person.
Memories of her love will be held close by anyone who was lucky enough to know her.
She enjoyed her many hobbies as a quilter, sewer, crafter, baker, and gardener but got her most enjoyment from spoiling her grandchildren and reading a good book.
Patricia was survived by 4 of her children: Danny (Carol Reigle), Barbara (Don) Hansen, William (Jennifer Henderson), and James (Ulriche Schuch), grandchildren: Tricia Morales, Damon (Carmen) Hintzman, Matthew (Melissa) Wirth, Aaron (Claire) and David Morrison, Josh (Megan) Zweifel, Jamie (Bryan) Nalan, Christopher (Nadine) and Steven Hintzman, and Marco Schuch, a brother: Edward (Helen) Shaw, 2 sisters: Carolyn (David) Ablett and Kathryn (Chris) Prescott, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Roberta (Dale) Zweifel, grandson Derrick Hintzman, brother James Farmer, husband Robert Hintzman, and sisters-in-law Arleen Hintzman and Beverly Deininger.
A visitation with the family will be held in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway Beloit on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Sandwiches, finger foods, and refreshments will be available. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patricia Hintzman please send to: Danny Hintzman 789 E. Inman Pkwy Beloit, WI 53511. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.