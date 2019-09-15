July 12, 1933 - September 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia A. Zdrojewski, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at MercyHealth & Trauma Center. She was born in Detroit, MI, on July 12, 1933, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Jackson. She married Edward A. Zdrojewski, on December 26, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 1985. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it was at a family gathering or just having coffee at McDonalds. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, aunt, grammie and great grammie. As Grammie would say "X0XOXO"

Pat is survived by her four children: Randy Zdrojewski, Cheryl (Bob) Silha, Sue (Todd Dedolph) Jacobson, and Bonnie (Dan) Fox-Coulter; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Arloa (Earl) Morgan; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandchildren; and brother, Robert Jackson.

